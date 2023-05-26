6 On Your Side: Consumer Confidence, Yoga to Manage Chronic Pain and Maintain Mobility

(ABC 6 News) – Talia Castro-Pozo turned to yoga after developing back pain.

“After my pregnancy and dancing professionally for so many years I had a lot of back pain and basically yoga really helped me, you know, feel better,” Pozo said.

Whether it’s your hip, back, knee or shoulder, yoga may help manage chronic pain.

“It improves flexibility and helps build muscle and core strength, which can help alleviate discomfort,” Catherine Roberts from Consumer Reports said.

If you have chronic pain, Chaya, who is a certified yoga teacher, recommends finding the right type of yoga class for you.

“Find a class that has the words ‘beginner’ in the title, or ‘slow’ or ‘gentle’ ‘restorative.’ If your issue is very intense, maybe you want to find a chair class,” Chaya Spencer from Shree Yoga Studios said.

Chaya says the cobra pose can help relieve some stress from back pain.

“This pose is very good for creating stability in the lower back and flexibility in the lower back so it firms all the muscles in the back body,” Spencer said.

Busy schedule? Try yoga classes online, just make sure you have a good yoga mat, like the IUGA Pro Non-Slip Yoga mat, that has good CR ratings for cushioning and grip.

“Yoga may also have mental health benefits. The deep breathing involved can help alleviate stress,” Pozo said.