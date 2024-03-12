Vikings sign Sam Darnold to one-year, $10 million deal

ABC 6 NEWS — According to a post on the NFL’s official X page, the Minnesota Vikings are signing quarterback Sam Darnold to a one-year, $10-million contract.

The move comes after it was announced earlier this week that Kirk Cousins, who has been the Vikings starter since 2018, signed with the Atlanta Falcons on a $180-million deal.

Darnold, who’s played in the league for six seasons, has a career average of 59.7% pass completion for an average of 6.7 yards per pass. Last season, with the San Fransisco 49ers, he had a quarterback rating of 49.3.