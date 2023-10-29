Kirk Cousins reportedly tears Achilles in 24-10 win over Green Bay

(ABC 6 News) — The Minnesota Vikings defeated their NFC North rivals, the Green Bay Packers, 24-10 at Lambeau Field on Sunday, October 29.

However, the victory was not without a cost as starting quarterback Kirk Cousins went out with what was initially called a non-contact ankle injury during the fourth quarter. Cousins was seen not putting weight on his right leg as he was ruled out. Rookie QB Jaren Hall finished the game as Cousins left with 274 passing yards and two touchdowns.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Cousins tore his Achilles tendon and an MRI will confirm this to be the case.

Following the win, Vikings Head Coach Kevin O’Connell said he fears Cousins’ injury to indeed be a tear.

Head Coach Kevin O'Connell on QB Kirk Cousins. pic.twitter.com/tJ7DMRgtpj — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) October 29, 2023

As for the game itself, the Vikings defense stepped up on the road to push Minnesota to a 4-4 record after starting the 2023 season 0-3.

The Vikings defensive line for Minnesota brought plenty of pressure, Josh Metellus, Jordan Hicks and Harrison Phillips all had eight total tackles apiece. Metellus had a key interception in the third quarter that paved the way for Addison’s touchdown.

Cam Bynum, off the heels of being named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week, had two passes defended with six solo tackles and half a sack.

T.J. Hockenson caught his first touchdown of the year along with 88 receiving yards over six receptions. K.J. Osborn led all receivers with 99 reception yards over eight catches while rookie Jordan Addison added a touchdown of his own with 82 yards.

Cam Akers gave Minnesota its first rush touchdown of the season with 1:34 left in the first quarter.

Minnesota’s defense played valiantly holding Green Bay to 10 points and 270 yards of total offense.

Minnesota visits the Atlanta Falcons on November 5 at 12 PM Central Time.