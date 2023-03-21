Vikings add 5 coaches; finalize 2023 coaching staff

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Vikings have added five coaches to complete head coach Kevin O’Connell’s 2023 coaching staff.

The five added coaches are below:

Imarjaye Albury – Defensive Assistant

Thad Bogardus – Assistant Inside Linebackers

Dalmin Gibson – Assistant Special Teams

Pat Hill – Assistant Defensive Line

Michael Hutchings– Assistant Defensive Backs

Albury returns to the Vikings coaching staff as a defensive assistant after spending the 2022 season as a pro scout, working under General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. Prior to his role as a pro scout, Albury spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons with Minnesota as defensive quality control/assistant defensive line coach.

Bogardus joins the coaching staff as the assistant inside linebackers coach after spending the 2022 season as the outside linebackers coach for the Los Angeles Rams. Bogardus brings nine seasons of NFL coaching experience, spending six seasons (2017-22) with the Rams, where he crossed paths with O’Connell from 2020-21, two seasons with the Denver Broncos (2015-16), where he won Super Bowl 50 and one season with the Buffalo Bills (2014).

Gibson joins the Vikings as the assistant special teams coach for his first season in the NFL and ninth year coaching in 2023. Gibson spent the 2022 season as the special teams coordinator/defensive ends coach at Southern Illinois, after serving as a special teams analyst for Michigan State in 2020-21. He began his coaching career at his alma mater Dickinson State University (N.D.) as a student coach before joining the staff full time in 2015 as special teams coordinator and linebackers coach for two seasons. Gibson spent three seasons (2017-19) at the University of Colorado working with the defensive line and linebackers.

Hill joins the Vikings as the assistant defensive line coach for his first season in the NFL, after spending the 2022 season as a defensive analyst at LSU. Hill also spent time coaching at Birmingham Southern (2021), Upper Iowa (2020), Central Oklahoma (2019), Eastern Michigan (2018), Morehead State (2016-17) and Concordia-Chicago (2008-12).

Hutchings joins the Vikings as the assistant defensive backs coach for his first season in the NFL, after most recently serving as the outside linebackers coach at Western Kentucky. Hutchings played inside linebacker for the USC Trojans from 2013-16 before becoming the defensive assistant/linebackers coach for USC for three seasons (2018-20). Following his stint at USC, Hutchings served as the defensive analyst at Oregon (2021).

View the 2023 Vikings coaching staff, HERE.