Wild open training camp in St. Paul

(KSTP) – For the first time since leaving the ice after their season-ending loss to the Dallas Stars in the first round of the playoffs last April, the Minnesota Wild reunited Thursday for the first day of training camp ahead of the new season.

Sixty players are in camp, skating in three sessions at the TRIA Rink.

Many of the training camp skates are open to the public. Check the schedule here to see which dates and times are open.

The Wild’s first game of the preseason is Sunday at Colorado.

The Wild open the 2023-24 regular season at home on Thursday, Oct. 12 vs Florida.