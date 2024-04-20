Timberwolves top Suns to win Game 1 of the First Round, 120-95

(ABC 6 News) — The Minnesota Timberwolves started their NBA playoff run hosting the Phoenix Suns in Game 1 of the First Round.

The game began with both teams going blow-for-blow with Anthony Edwards making a few timely assists to Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Naz Reid, the latter two sinking three’s.

However, Minnesota finished the first quarter with four turnovers as Edwards picked up two fouls.

The second quarter saw the Timberwolves get more into their element, including Mike Conley Jr. showing off his veteran prowess.

Minnesota strong defensive play proved pivotal in the first half, limiting Phoenix to 2 second-chance points and six off the bench. Conversely, the Timberwolves dropped 21 off the bench before halftime, Alexander-Walker a big part of that success with 12 at the break.

Phoenix’s offense ran largely through Kevin Durant as Devin Booker some success with 8 first-half points despite his three fouls.

Minnesota kept up in the third quarter, Rudy Gobert winning the battle against Jusuf Nurkić and drawing the foul as the Timberwolves kept cashing inside the paint.

Edwards began catching fire late to end the third, getting up to 25 including an excellent shot over Durant. Phoenix offense still heavily relied on him and Bradley Beal as Devin Booker continued to struggle shooting.

Timely three-point shooting in the fourth quarter helped to put Game 1 away as Minnesota won 120-95.

ABC 6 News will update this article with more information later.