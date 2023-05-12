Minnesota Vikings release 2023 schedule

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Vikings embark on their 63rd NFL season in 2023 with a schedule featuring five primetime games.

Three of the primetime matchups will be at U.S. Bank Stadium, including two Monday Night Football contests, marking the first time since 2010 the Vikings will host games on two Monday nights in a single season.

The new Vikings schedule was part of the NFL’s league wide release Thursday evening

Here’s a look at the complete Vikings 2023 schedule, followed by notes on each game. View single game tickets that are now on sale.

Preseason:

Week 1: at Seattle, TBD

Week 2: vs. Tennessee, TBD

Week 3: vs. Arizona, TBD

Regular Season:

1: Sun 9/10 vs Tampa Bay, 12p

2: Thurs 9/14 at Philadelphia, 7:15p

3: Sun 9/24 vs Los Angeles Chargers, Noon

4: Sun 10/1 at Carolina Panthers, 12p

5: Sun 10/8 vs Kansas City, 3:25p

6: Sun 10/15 at Chicago, Noon

7: Sun 10/23 vs San Francisco, 7:15p

8: Sun 10/29 at Green Bay, Noon

9: Sun 11/5 at Atlanta, Noon

10: Sun 11/12 vs New Orleans, Noon

11: Sun 11/19 at Denver, 7:20p

12: Mon 11/27 vs Chicago, 7:15p

13: Bye Week

14: Sun 12/10 at Las Vegas, 3:05p

15: TBD at Cincinnati, Time TBD

16: Sat 12/24 vs Detroit, Noon

17: Sun 12/31 at Green Bay, 7:20p

18: TBD at Detroit, Time TBD