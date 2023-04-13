Johansson helps Wild rally for 4-2 victory over Blackhawks

CHICAGO (AP) — The Minnesota Wild rested a couple key players, and then rallied for a dramatic victory.

It was one productive night for Marcus Johansson and company.

Johansson scored two goals late in the third period, and the short-handed Wild beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-2 on Monday.

Matt Boldy and Gustav Nyquist also scored for Minnesota in its second consecutive win. Filip Gustavsson made 39 saves in his second straight start.

“It wasn’t pretty, but we got it done,” Johansson said.

Johansson’s 18th goal — a wrist shot on a 2-on-1 with 6 minutes left — tied it at 2. It was the Wild’s 14th short-handed goal of the season, breaking the franchise record.

Johansson then put Minnesota in front when he got a nice pass from Boldy and beat Alex Stalock on the glove side with 3:13 left.

Nyquist closed it out with an empty-netter with 1:01 remaining.

“We didn’t like the entire 60 minutes, but the third period was real good,” Wild coach Dean Evason said.

Marcus Foligno’s fight with Blackhawks defenseman Andreas Englund with 7:40 left sparked Minnesota’s comeback. Foligno held Englund’s helmet in the air when the skirmish was over.

“It got us going,” Johansson said.

Anders Bjork and Joey Anderson scored for Chicago in its 11th loss in 12 games. The Blackhawks (25-49-6) are in the mix with Columbus, Anaheim and San Jose for the worst record in the NHL this season.