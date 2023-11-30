Prep of the Week: Stewartville Football

NOTE: This Prep of the Week video was originally set to air on the Wednesday, November 29 edition of ABC 6 News at 10. However, this was unable to happen due to technical difficulties. The issues have since been fixed and the original video is available below.

The Tigers left a trail of destruction all season en route to the program's first State football title in history.

(ABC 6 News) — Since taking the reigns in 2018, Garrett Mueller has held every player on his team to the standards by which he has molded Stewartville Football. It’s paid off in the team’s first state title win on November 25.

“It’s awesome to be at the top of the mountain for a day,” Coach Mueller said with a smile. “But ultimately focus on the journey it took to get here. We’re going to look back on this season with fond memories.”

The Tigers passed every weekly challenge with flying colors, capping it off in the Class AAA Championship, dismantling Annandale, 43-13.

“There’s a lot of stress and a lot of anticipation that comes into it,” Helder, a Mr. Football finalist, said. “To be able to finally bring it home and then bring it through the motorcade on the way through then bring it into the gym with all these people, it’s definitely a sigh of relief. It’s awesome.”

The season was as great a team effort as Stewartville could perform. From Ayden Helder’s 2,224 passing yards and 39 touchdowns to Carter Miller’s 862 rush yards and 14 TDs. Two of those scores were on the ground, plus one in the air during the title game.

“Our four core values, we just really embodied those really well,” Miller stated. “All the stuff that we do within our culture that just brought us here.”

The Tigers were just as much a force, if not more, on defense as well. Graysen Schneider racked up 31 tackles and four sacks through the entire campaign.

“I’ve been watching Stewartville Football for as long as I can remember and I’ve just — I’ve dreamed about winning a State championship with this team,” Schneider reflected.”

It’s history the Tigers also made in the process. No matter where life takes these young men, they’ll always be the team that won Stewartville’s first state football title. That mark on the town will be greater than they may ever know.

“It’s something to celebrate for our entire community,” Coach Mueller concluded. “Awesome, awesome job by everyone, couldn’t be prouder.”