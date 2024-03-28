Prep of the Week: Reese Brownlee

Clear Lake's Reese Brownlee is the Prep of the Week.

(ABC 6 News) — Clear Lake Girls Track & Field started its season by taking home a meet win, but one performance jumped off the page.

Reese Brownlee took home the long jump, tying a school record at just over 19 feet.

“She still has high expectations for herself,” Head Coach Shaun Puttmann said. “I don’t know if I have ever coached someone who puts up 19 feet in the long jump and she wants more.”

Brownlee certainly got more, winning three out of the four events she competed in that afternoon.

“Just taking each event and treating it just as important as the next one,” Brownlee noted. “And the 60, I don’t have a lot of experience in that but I have to treat it as important as the state 400 meter.”

As solid as grabbing both wins and breaking meet records are, Coach Puttmann knows it’s the meet win that means the most to Brownlee.

“She can go out and win almost any individual event that she wants to be in,” Puttman pointed out. “But the personality that she brings to our team is she wants to get everyone involved “

It’s a personality contagious enough to make its way to distance runners like Addison Daughn, winner of last weekend’s 3000-meter race.

“We have always had a very competitive mindset and she is a very good positive-like speaker and talker,” Daugh spoke of Brownlee. “She is the most motivating person I’ve ever met and I hope I give her as much as she gives me.”

The lion may be the king of the jungle, but it takes a whole pride to win the title. Something Brownlee wholeheartedly agrees with.

“We work really well together and it’s fun to be at practice and be on the grind and put in the work,” Brownlee concluded. “And it makes putting in the work so much more fun when you have girls you love to do it with.”