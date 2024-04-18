Prep of the Week: Preston & Hudson Ohm

Z-M Baseball's Preston and Hudson Ohm are the latest ABC 6 Prep of the Week.

(ABC 6 News) — There’s nothing like sharing a sport with your own flesh and blood.

For brothers Preston and Hudson Ohm, pitching heaters and hitting dingers has been a blast at Zumbrota-Mazeppa High School.

“I like having him here,” Preston said with a smile.” I get to be hard on him every at-bat, He also creates a great competition for me.”

“(He) throws his fastball and changeup so well together and I throw my fastball and slider all together,” Hudson added. “So he’s kind of learning from me like the same way I’m learning from him.”

Preston is coming off a remarkable junior year where he allowed zero hits. This season, he’s given up some but his ceiling is too high to have a slump.

“He knows that there’s a lot of season left,” Cougars head coach Aaron Yusten assessed. “He knows we want to play our best baseball when it comes playoff time.”

Preston agrees, adding that he is, “Trying to give my command a little bit better and just trying to get good pitches on of all my pitches.”

As for Hudson, he threw the first no-hitter of his prep career on April 5, fanning 15. Preston was proud of his brother’s achievement, but now he says he’s got to step things up.

“So I think the next thing — I guess I got to throw a perfect game now,” Preston quipped. “I got one-up him somehow.”

“Yeah, he might have to,” Hudson replied. “I got some money from my grandparents after throwing the no-hitter. He’s kind of jealous, so he’s trying to get me back.”

Preston will soon be gone once his senior season is over, but getting one last spring with Hudson is more than enough fuel for both to give the Cougars all they got with every pitch and every swing.

“Seriously, those two strive for that,” Coach Yusten said. “Every game, they step out there, they don’t strive to go out there and do anything less.”

“Hopefully, maybe in college we could be teammates one day, but who knows?” Hudson mused.

“Anything like that, so it’s just great having him here and just competing with him, it’s awesome,” Preston concluded.