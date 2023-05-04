Prep of the Week: Laney Weis

(ABC 6 news) — When it comes to softball, Tom Clements’ name is a familiar one in the Austin area.

However, it’s the name of his granddaughter many are learning this season. The young ace of Southland Softball who is proving to be a strikeout savant, Laney Weis.

“I’ve coached a number – I’ve had three All-State pitchers when I was at Lyle-Pacelli,” Coach Clements recounted. “(Laney) has all those mental faculties to be able to stay focused and get the job done.”

“People actually want to watch me play and stuff,” Weis said with a grin. “It’s just been really nice having other coaches come see me and see what they can fix and see what they can help me with.”

At only 13 years old, the 8th-grader is quickly adapting to the varsity level and has climbed up the stat lines as one of the premier pitchers in all of Minnesota. Weis has at least 86 K’s which is good enough for fourth in the state.

“It was more of getting used to it,” Weis continued. “Then I kind of got comfortable with everyone in the team and then it just became like a normal game.”

Weis has been able to play beyond her age thanks in large part to her ability to zero in on her duties as a pitcher. It’s especially crucial given the way Southland has been able to ride her steel nerves to a perfect 9-0 so far this season.

“She’s going to do what she needs to do and she’s going to get the job done,” senior center fielder Bria Nelson vouched. “There are times that we’ve got bases loaded with two outs and she strikes the next one out like there’s not even a chance of them scoring and I have no worries out there because I know that she’ll do it for us.”

As Weis continues to grow, her presence will help the Rebels for the next few years not just on the field, but with exposure as well. Because when the opposition sees Southland on their schedule, they are getting a whole pack of feisty Rebels with Weis leading the charge.

“I’m competitive and it just brings me out there when we have a close game and then your adrenaline goes up and then everyone’s all excited,” Weis stated. “It’s just a great atmosphere when you’re excited and it’s more fun to play like that.”