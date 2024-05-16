Prep of the Week: Dylan Hoot

Dylan Hoot placed first in Triple Jump, High Jump and 4x200 Relay at the Section 1AA True Meet in Winona.

(ABC 6 News) — Tigers track coach Aaron Meyer didn’t even need to see Dylan Hoot practice triple jump to know he was going to shine.

“It’s just a very rhythmic boom, boom, boom for a good triple jumper,” Meyer said. “And a triple jumper — he’s just learning – it’s clap, clap-clap.”

It’s the first time Hoot competed in the event for Stewartville. His progress paid off in winning triple the jump plus the high jump and 4×400 relay during the Section 1AA True Meet in Winona last week.

“We didn’t think I’d be going out and winning true team or placing high in conference,” Hoot admitted. “But that was my first meet in a while having three events and it’s my first time actually winning all my events I’ve ever been in.”

Hoot had a State berth within his grasp a year ago. But overcoming that disappointing feeling has arguably been the biggest win he’s proud of this season.

“I jumped six foot, I think four meets in a row,” Hoot said, describing his current season. “And then I went six-four, and then that was kind of when the mental barrier got away.”

“We have certain goals that we want to hit by the end of the year and then by us just encouraging ourselves to jump and jump farther, just keep on doing better and we keep on doing better,” teammate Carter Anderson added. “So, it’s just super nice to compete with him and have a good time.”

Hoot is already a State Champion with Tigers Football, but winning a State title on the track would be a little more special. After all, track is the rare sport where you can somewhat get away with an ‘I’ in team. Because few things in life feel as satisfying as succeeding on your own.

“If you medal, that’s all on you,” Hoot stated/ “That’s you and your coach, that’s who got you there. And it definitely feel a little different.”

“You can just kind of see a little twinkle in the eye of like knowing, ‘Hey, I’m pretty good at this,'” Meyer continued. “And so and you see that as a coach. It just makes you want to invest more time with that person. Yeah, as a coach, it’s so much fun to watch.”