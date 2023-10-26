Prep of the Week: Alayna Kennedy

(ABC 6 News) – Alayna Kennedy is on the Austin High School Swimming and Diving team. She has had numerous 1st place finishes this year and is even looking to break a few records.

After coming a bit short last year Kennedy has set out to prove she’s one of the best divers in Minnesota.

“This whole season I’ve just been really working on diving and not just bailing as much as I did last season and just going for those harder dives because I know if I get into my head it’s just going to be so much harder,” said Kennedy.

It’s her competitive edge that makes her not only a leader at meets, but with her teammates as well.

“I feel like Alayna is a good teammate that you can have good competition with and when I need her to push me, she pushes me and when she needs a push I push her,” said (Jr) Diver Reese Norton.

Co-Head Coach Ryan Kelly says Kennedy makes his job a little easier. “She’s a driving force with this diving group. She’s here as almost a second coach with this girl sometimes,” said Kelly.

Alayna has been a force on the board this season, with a season high 415.30 at true team.

“Really worked her tail off in the offseason and she has absolutely just been electric this year,” said Kelly.

With a chance to make a splash on the record board. Less than 50 points shy of school record set in 1986. But that’s not on her mind when she’s about to dive.

“I try to have nothing on my mind otherwise I psych myself out. I just go that’s it that’s all I tell myself,” said Kennedy.

And win or lose, perfect drive or belly flop she just enjoys being in the pool with her friends.

“I love them. We are friend here we are friends at school and hopefully we will be friend after that too,” said Kennedy.

This Friday, Alayna Kennedy and the rest of the Packers will be back in the pool for the Big 9 Conference meet at Century High School.