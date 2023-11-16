Prep of the Week: Adam Glynn

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Under the cover of the Austin Dome, Byron Bears Football is gearing up for its first state semifinal game in around 30 years.

It’s taken a lot of belief and dedication, something that Adam Glynn has in spades.

“We trust each other,” the senior said. “We trust each other to do our job just like our coach says, ‘Just do your job and everyone else around you will succeed.'”

The senior has been the go-to man out of the backfield all season. Glynn reinforced that status with a stunning 256 rush yards plus a touchdown during Byron’s 31-28 state quarterfinal win over Hill-Murray on November 9.

“Hill-Murray had some kids who could fly but they couldn’t catch Adam,” Bears head coach Ben Halder recounted. “So, he’s sneaky fast — it doesn’t look like it, but he’s sneaky fast too. That sets him apart, I think, from some of the other backs in our area, he’s just so fast.”

Glynn has the speed and the vision to get out in space quickly, but one thing he feels he’s improved upon this year is his physicality.

“I was just trying to get stronger since last year,” Glynn added. “I broke my collarbone, so that was a big setback for me. So I just tried to come back stronger than I ever have been.”

“He’s not the biggest, but he’s a very physical back and he can catch the ball to the backfield,” offensive/defensive lineman Payton Jax said. “He’s a very good receiver also.”

Glynn’s athleticism is a big reason why the University of Sioux Falls is happy to have him as a commit. But until then, he’s still a bear and he’s still got a title to chase. He is going to go out blazing no matter what.

“You know, I’m proud,” Glynn affirmed. “It’s been a journey, so I just want to continue that… Every single snap that I can take. Just trying to make the most out of it cause you never know which one could be your last.”

The Bears play ROCORI on Thursday in the Class AAAA State semifinals at 4 PM at U.S. Bank Stadium.