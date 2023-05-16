Northwoods League announces softball league starting in Summer of 2024

(ABC 6 News) – The Northwoods League announced the launch of a new women’s summer collegiate softball league. The league, which is set to debut in the summer of 2024, will provide female college athletes with an opportunity to compete at a high level during their offseason.

“Thirty years ago, we disrupted the landscape of baseball, and we hope to have a similar effect on softball going forward by offering women a truly unique, memorable and valuable experience in the Northwoods,” said Northwoods League Baseball Chairman/co-Founder, Dick Radatz, Jr.

Initially, the new league will be comprised of teams from across the Northwoods League’s footprint. Team locations will be announced at a future date. The teams will play a 40-game schedule, with games starting in June and running through the beginning of August.

“We believe that this new league will help fill a void in the summer softball landscape,” said Northwoods League Softball Chairman/co-Founder, Kathy Radatz. “We have seen tremendous growth in interest in women’s softball in recent years, and we are excited to be able to provide a platform for female athletes to continue to hone their skills and compete at a high level during the summer months.”

The Northwoods League is no stranger to providing high-quality summer collegiate experiences for college players. The league, which was founded in 1994, draws over 1,000,000 fans annually, and has become one of the premier summer baseball leagues in the country, with over 320 former players having played or playing in Major League Baseball. With the launch of this new women’s summer collegiate softball league, the Northwoods League is poised to continue its tradition of innovation and excellence in helping to grow the game of softball.

For more information about the Northwoods League and its new women’s summer collegiate softball league, visit northwoodsleague.com/softball and follow on Twitter at @NWLsoftball.