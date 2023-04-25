North Iowa Bulls & Todd Sanden are mutual about the Head Coach/GM leaving the team

(ABC 6 News) – The North Iowa Bulls announce the team and General Manager and Head Coach Todd Sanden have agreed to part ways after 12 seasons.

He led the organization to four national championships.

“Not many junior hockey coaches are blessed to spend 12 years in the same community. For that, I’d like to thank my wife Teresa and my family, the many players and their families who have supported our goals and process in their development, the many local families who have opened their homes as billets for our players, all of our volunteers who make North Iowa a great junior hockey destination, and the city of Mason City along with Mason City Youth Hockey for embracing junior teams. The success and support I’ve enjoyed here will be hard to duplicate elsewhere. Thank you North Iowa and Mason City,” Sanden said in a statement.

“Todd’s commitment to the players, organization and the Mason City community have been tremendous, and we thank him for all his efforts and dedication to making junior hockey a success in Mason City,” F&S Management LLC President Tyler Shaffar said.

The Bulls are already looking for Sanden’s replacement.