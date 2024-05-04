NIACC Softball Advances to Round 2

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The NIACC Trojans win their opening game of the Region XI B 9-1.

Trojans got going early a 2 run bomb from Emily Jones before Iowa Lakes answered with a home run of their own.

The Trojans than put their foot down in the 4th inning. They tack on 5 more runs taking care of business in 5 innings.

They look to DMACC on Saturday for their second round matchup.