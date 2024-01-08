Mason City Basketball Visit Target Center and Wells Fargo Arena
(ABC6 News) — The Mason City Riverhawks basketball programs have had quite the weekend. Playing three games in three straight days. Two of which have come from large venues, Wells Fargo Arena and the Target Center. ABC 6 caught up with some of the players to hear what they thought about this experience.