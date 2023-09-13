Lynx to battle Connecticut in first round of WNBA Playoffs

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Lynx are set to battle the Connecticut Sun in the first round of the WNBA Playoffs which begin on Wednesday night.

The Lynx earned the 6th-seed while the Sun have the 3rd-seed. The Lynx return to the playoffs after missing out last year, while Connecticut is in for the 7th straight year.

The best-of-three series begins on Wednesday night at Mohegan Sun Arena with tipoff set for 7:00 p.m. CT.

Below is a series snapshot courtesy of the Associated Press:

No. 3 Connecticut (27-13) vs. No. 6 Minnesota (19-21), best-of-three

Season series: Sun, 3-1

Connecticut: The Sun start on offense and defense with Alyssa Thomas, who led the league in rebounding and assists. Thomas became the first player in league history to record at least 600 points, 400 rebounds and 300 assists in a single season. She also had six triple-doubles. Connecticut, which made the WNBA Finals last season, had a change in coaches with Stephanie White taking over. She had to revamp the offense a month into the season when Brionna Jones went down with an Achilles tear.

Minnesota: The Lynx started the season 0-6 and looked like they were headed to the draft lottery before turning things around, becoming just the second franchise to reach the postseason after beginning the year with at least six losses. Napheesa Collier was a big reason why as she averaged 21.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists. She had help from a pair of rookies in Diamond Miller and Dorka Juhasz.

Game 2 is set for Sunday at 12 p.m., while a decisive Game 3 would be at Target Center on Sept. 20, with tipoff time to be announced.