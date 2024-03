(ABC 6 News) – The Eagles chances at returning to State come up short against the Huskies, losing 58-41 in the Class AA Quarterfinals.

Lourdes previously lost to Albany in its last State appearance in 2022 by a near-identical score of 57-41.

The Eagles will now play in the Class AA Consolation Bracket tomorrow at 6 p.m. at the Gangelhoff Center in St. Paul.