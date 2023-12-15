Zumbrota-Mazeppa VB’s Lilly Mehrkens commits to Bethany Lutheran College

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) — Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Lilly Mehrkens has officially signed her letter of intent to play college volleyball.

Mehrkens will take her talents to Bethany Lutheran College out west in Mankato where she’ll play under head coach and Kasson-Mantorville alum Laura Evans.

Merhkens helped the Cougars reach the Section 1AA Semifinals or higher the past three seasons.