Waldorf University announces NIL partnership

Waldorf is partnering with Opendorse to help student-athletes find NIL opportunities.

(ABC 6 News) — The Warriors are hopping onto the NIL train.

In a press release on Wednesday, Warriors Athletics announced it has struck a partnership with Opendorse, a marketplace that helps promote name, image and likeness opportunities to student-athletes.

Through the Opendorse app, college players can create a profile to explore and accept NIL endorsements. Waldorf University hopes the partnership will create a track record of athletes succeeding in and out of the classroom as well as in the business community.

