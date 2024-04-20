Todd Greguson not returning as Lourdes GBB Head Coach

Led Eagles to the Class AA Tournament last season.

(ABC 6 News) — A surprising development at Lourdes will see Eagles Girls Basketball have a new head coach at the helm.

Todd Greguson will not be the head coach of the Eagles going forward, the school deciding to not renew his contract.

This follows Lourdes making the Class AA State Tournament just this past season. Greguson was hired as head coach before the 2022-23 season and was the team’s third head coach since 2014.

ABC 6 News reached out to Activities Director Eric Larson for comment, Larson declined saying he could not discuss a personnel matter.

The Eagles finished this past campaign winning the Class AA Consolation Title.