Byron's Isaiah Brennan, L-P's Isaac Nelsen and Z-M's Preston Ohm.

(ABC 6 News) — A few local standouts have been named to the Minnesota Baseball Coaches Association’s All-Star Series roster. Three players in Byron’s Isaiah Brennan, Lyle-Pacelli’s Isaac Nelsen and Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Preston Ohm.

All three are on the South Team’s list as the Minnesota All-Star Series will be held in Chaska this year, from June 21-22.