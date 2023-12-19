St. Charles’ Tyler Gunnarson up for MileSplit MN Boys Athlete of the Year

Gunnarson nominated for his efforts on the track.

(ABC 6 News) — A local athlete is up for MileSplit’s Minnesota Boys Athlete of the Year.

Tyler Gunnarson from St. Charles is among the eight candidates in the running for the award. Gunnarson had quite the record-breaking season in 2023 taking three separate records from his brother Peyton Gunnarson. Tyler didn’t just stop at records either, taking home four Class A State titles in the 100, 200 and 800m plus the discus title.

Gunnarson also competed at the 2023 World Abilitysport Games finishing with five medals including one gold.