St. Charles’ Tyler Gunnarson takes to the track in U.S. Paralympic National Championships

The event is being held Friday and Saturday in Walnut, California.

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) — St. Charles native Tyler Gunnarson is out west among the top Paralympians in the country.

Gunnarson is participating in the U.S. Paralympic Nationals and competed in three races on Friday.

His first two events proved to be tough tests, coming in fourth place in the 5,000 meter (14:44.10) and 800 meter races (1:53.93).

Gunnarson had a better outing in the open 100 meter event, finishing first in his class but second overall with a time of 15.85 seconds.

Gunnarson returns to the track at 11:35 AM for Day 2 of the Championships.