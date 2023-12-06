St. Charles’ Tyler Gunnarson places 4th in 800m U-20 race at World Abilitysport Games

Gunnarson is representing Team USA at the international event in Thailand.

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) — St. Charles native Tyler Gunnarson is off to a good start for Team USA as the former Saint began his run in the 2023 World Abilitysport Games Tuesday.

Gunnarson placed fourth in the wheelchair 800m U-20 event, finishing with a time of 1:48.70, a new personal record.

The former Saint also participated in the 1500m and 200m races early Wednesday morning.