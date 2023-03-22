Spring Grove holds on to beat Mankato Loyola 39-38, advance to state semis

(ABC 6 News) – The Spring Grove Lions boys basketball team entered the Class A state tournament riding a 27-game winning streak.

The 3-seed Lions matched up against Mankato-Loyola in the quarterfinals, a team they beat 61-54 on January 7.

The Lions were led by Elijah Solum with 16 points and Caleb Griffin tacked on 9, as the Lions beat the Crusaders 39-38.

Spring Grove will face the 2-seed New Life Academy in the state semis Friday at 2 p.m. at the Target Center.

You can catch the semi-finals and finals on This TV 6.2, Roku, ABC 6 News Now app, or streaming live on kaaltv.com.