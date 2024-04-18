SCLA’s Samantha Perez joins Rochester FC Soccer

(ABC 6 News) — Rochester FC soccer is still a month away, but the program has announced a player familiar to Southeastern Minnesota will join its ranks.

SCLA standout Samantha Perez will play for Rochester’s USL-W team as announced by RFC on Wednesday. The former prep of the week had a team-high 32 goals during her junior year, helping SCLA reach the Class A State Championship.

RFC Women’s Soccer has its season opener on May 19, hosting Bavarian United SC.