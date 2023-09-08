Rochester’s Mac Horvath makes High-A debut with two-home run effort

(ABC 6 News) — Former Century Panther Mac Horvath has continued to work his way up the Baltimore Orioles organization.

The Rochester native joined the Orioles’ High-A affiliate this week, establishing his presence with a bang. In Horvath’s first game with the Aberdeen Ironbirds, the young prospect smashed two home runs to help Aberdeen win 11-7 over the Greenville Drive on Tuesday.

Horvath will have more opportunities to go yard as the Ironbirds have four regular season games left through September 10.