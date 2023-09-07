Rochester’s Alyssa Ustby participating in #DunkdChallenge to raise money for St. Jude’s

The challenge is a partnership with BSN Sports, who will donate $10 for every video tagged with #DunkdChallenge.

(ABC 6 News) — Former Lourdes Eagle and current UNC Tar Heel Alyssa Ustby is participating in a new social media challenge to raise money for a good cause.

The #DunkdChallenge, which sees an athlete dump cold water on a coach they admire, is designed to raise donations for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. BSN Sports, the group behind the challenge, will donate $10 for every video with the hashtag #DunkdChallenge on it.

BSN Sports will also award $10,000 to one athlete who nominates their coach between now and October 6, National Coaches Day.