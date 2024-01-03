Rochester Honkers extend lease with Mayo Field

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) — Mayo Field will continue to be the home of the Rochester Honkers for the next several years.

The Rochester Park Board held its regular meeting on Tuesday afternoon, approving a lease extension request by the Honkers. The extension will kick in during 2026, keeping the Honkers at Mayo Field through 2030. The current lease was set to expire at the end of 2025.

The Honkers’ first game of the year is on May 27th against Thunder Bay in Rochester at 5:30 PM.