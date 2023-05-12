Rochester Grizzlies’ Per Waage commits to Hamline University

Waage was named to the All-NA3HL Third Team and All-Central Division Team.

(ABC 6 News) — While the Rochester Grizzlies season has been long concluded, the next chapter for one of their defensemen is now official.

Per Waage has determined his collegiate future and will go up north to St. Paul to play hockey for Hamline University.

The Calder Cup champion had 22 points for the Grizzlies this season, consisting of 6 goals and 16 assists. Waage was also recently named to the NA3HL’s All-Third Team in addition to the league’s All-Central Division team. The Plymouth native is set to join a Pipers team that went 13-11-1 in Division III play last season.