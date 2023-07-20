Rochester Grizzlies and Austin Bruins announce sale to new owner

Eveleth, MN native and AEVEX Aerospace CEO Brian Raduenz will take over both teams.

(ABC 6 News) — Both the Rochester Grizzlies and Austin Bruins will have new ownership going into the upcoming season.

After 13 years, Craig Patrick and Mike Cooper are stepping away, as both teams will be owned by Brian Raduenz, CEO of AEVEX Aerospace.

Raduenz is an Eveleth, Minnesota native and played college hockey at the U.S. Air Force Academy, reaching the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.

Below is the official release by the Bruins and Grizzlies:

“The Austin Bruins and Rochester Grizzlies are pleased to announce the finalization of the sale of both teams to new ownership. Craig Patrick and Mike Cooper have spent more than a decade building these successful organizations, and they are excited to pass the reigns to Brian Raduenz to build on their success. Mr. Patrick stated, ‘We are grateful for the incredible support over the last 13 seasons, and especially from our amazing fans who traveled this year to Blaine for the Robertson Cup. Mike and I will still be around in an advisory capacity and will join you as dedicated Bruins and Grizzlies fans.‘

Brian Raduenz is the Chief Executive Officer of a global Defense company, AEVEX Aerospace. A native of Eveleth, Minnesota, he is a graduate and hockey alumnus of the U.S. Air Force Academy. He retired as a Lieutenant Colonel after a successful 20-year Air Force career before building and leading a successful Aerospace and Defense corporation. “I am excited to carry on the winning tradition of both these great organizations and partner with the communities of Austin and Rochester to help talented, young hockey players reach their full potential,” he said. Both teams will remain in their respective cities as Brian and his team work to build on the proud Bruins and Grizzlies traditions.