Rochester FC excited for jump to USL-level of competition

The men’s team makes its League Two debut on Friday, the women’s team plays on Sunday.

(ABC 6 News) — Friday is the start of a new season for Rochester FC; more specifically, a fresh slate and in more ways than one.

This is the first year where the club will have a women’s team and the men’s program will play its first season in the USL League Two. The latter has its season opener Friday at home and with the new level of competition, comes new expectations and excitement for all involved.

“Oh, it’s incredible to be honest,” Carlota “Coco” Alcade, an RFC goalkeeper said. “Like right now, the only thing we can do is build up from here. I think we’re all very excited to be in this league. We’re very excited to play the Aurora and try to beat them, why not? We’re all dreaming here, it’s a great division to play in and we’re just excited to be here.”

“Yeah, of course, I wouldn’t say it’s a lot of pressure for us,” RFC defender Juan José López Arteaga said. “But still, representing the city, representing Rochester is a big deal for us. So, being one step from the MLS, it’s also a big deal. So, we’re ready for that.”

Both teams will host Bavaria United over the weekend, RFC’s women’s team plays on Sunday at 4 PM.