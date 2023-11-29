RCTC Women’s Soccer’s Mackenzie Polson and McKenna Baker named NJCAA D-III All-Americans

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) — On Tuesday, two of RCTC Women’s Soccer players were named NJCAA D-III All-Americans for their impact on the pitch.

Elgin native Makenize Polson and Rochester’s McKenna Baker received the honors, Polson making Second Team while Baker landed First Team. Baker, a former Prep of the Week, had both 10 goals and assists for the Yellowjackets while Polson scored 22 goals with 18 assists.

Three of their RCTC teammates were selected for All-Region honors, including Dover’s Madison Harden, who had 12 goals and two assists.