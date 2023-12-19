RCTC Women’s Hoops remains #1 in latest NJCAA D-III rankings

Yellowjackets continue to stay at the top of the standings.

(ABC 6 News) — After RCTC women’s basketball started the year as the preseason number one. The Yellowjackets have not moved from that top spot this week in the latest NJCAA rankings.

Through their first nine games of the season, the Yellowjackets have only suffered one loss as the team is currently riding a six game-win streak.

The offense seems to be their specialty, in their last three games, RCTC has outscored its opponents by almost 100 points and that doesn’t even include the game they won by 100 at the beginning of December.

The defending NJCAA D-III Champions are picking up right where they left off with just two returning faces. One of them is Jada James who was also named the MCAC South Division Women’s basketball Athlete of the Week. James shot 47% from the field and scored 43 total points against Joliet Junior College and Bismarck State College last week.