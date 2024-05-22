RCTC Softball ready for last ride with coach at NJCAA D-III Nationals

Yellowjackets are the 8th seed in the tournament and play defending champions, #1 North Dakota SCS at 12 PM Central in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

(ABC 6 News) — RCTC Softball is set to play in the NJCAA D-III National Tournament and the Yellowjackets intend to give it all they have, especially for their head coach, Jaimi Stejskal. Stejskal will be leaving the program after this season and moving to Massachusetts. Stejskal has led RCTC since 2021 and is grateful to get the team back to the nationals.

“This means so much and I’m so thankful that I get to roll hiv with this group,” Coach Stejskal said. “What a better way to go than with this group of young women? I’m so proud of them and I’m thankful that this is the team that I get to coach my last game with at the national level.”

“I think she teaches us to bring energy all the time, even though we may be down at times,” James stated. “She knows how to get us back up and get us going and just the development that she has with the players is just amazing, honestly.”

Stejskal’s impact on her players is evident in their attitude, Sophomore Jada James says Stejskal’s coaching has made her a better player as she looks to bring home a natty.

The Yellowjackets are the 8th seed in the tournament and play defending champions, #1 North Dakota SCS at 12 PM Central in Chattanooga, Tennessee.