RCTC Baseball set for District Tournament on Thursday

Yellowjackets went 2-1 in the Region XIII Tournament to qualify.

Yellowjackets will play Century College on Thursday.

(ABC 6 News) — RCTC Softball punched its ticket to the nationals, now the baseball team looks to do the same this weekend in St. Cloud.

The Yellowjackets are in the North Plains District Tournament after going 2-1 last week in the Region XIII Tourney, defeating Riverland last Sunday 15-5 to qualify.

The Yellowjackets play Century College first at 2 PM on Thursday in St. Cloud. RCTC has won all four of its regular season matchups with the Wood Ducks to this point.