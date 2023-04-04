Pine Island Youth shine at the state wrestling tournament

Pine Island had a K-6 Team, a 7th/8th-grade Team, plus many wrestlers competed individually at the tournament!

INDIVIDUALS:

Pine Island had 13 K-8 wrestlers compete individually at the NYWA State Tournament, 3 wrestle at the State Invite, and 2 at the Girls’ Tournament over the weekend!

The following wrestlers placed:

Kipton Schroeder – Prek/K 45 – 4th Place (Invite)

Kinsley Kothenbeutel – 3/4 55 – 6th Place

Kinsley Kothenbeutel – 3/4 (Girls) – State Champion!

Brody Schroeder – 3/4 64 – 3rd Place

Ryder Pahl – 3/4 76 – State Champion (Invite)

Addi Poncelet – 5/6 (Girls) – 4th Place

Jett Foster – 5/6 65 – State Champion!

Grayson Schroeder – 5/6 70 – State Champion!

Cayton Pahl – 5/6 88 – 3rd Place (Invite)

Kyren Gansen – 5/6 102 – 3rd Place!

The following wrestlers wrestled tough, but did not place:

Paxton Pratt – K 60

Hayden Shoemaker – 1/2 45

Nolan Poncelet – 1/2 50

Kaden Kleinschmidt – 1/2 75

Brycen Kothenbeutel – 5/6 70

Gideon Muller – 5/6 84

Caiden Gansen – 7/8 110

Chayse Budensiek – 7/8 125

7/8 TEAM:

This young first-time team came together quickly towards the end of the wrestling season and competed against teams that have been wrestling together for several years. They qualified at regionals and earned a spot at the NYWA State Team Tournament, one of the most prestigious youth tournaments in the state. Throughout the two day tournament they scored a total of 93 team points including a third round victory over Maple River. Took 7th place in their bracket on Day 1. Day 2, took 4th, for an overall finish of 28th out of 32 teams. Coached by Dustin Schroeder, Cory Schmitz, and Jeremy Gansen.

K-6 Team:

Took 1st place in their bracket Day 1:

PI over Red Rock Central 72-15

PI over Hutchinson 50-26

PI over Staples 37-32

Day 2:

STMA over PI 46-27

PI over Waconia 52-30

Took 3rd place overall out of 32 teams. Coached by Dustin Schroeder, Travis Curlee, & Troy Poncelet.

Coach Dustin Schroeder received the K-6 Coach of the Year award for the second year in a row!





















































