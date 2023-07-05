Pine Island native Anders Larson qualifies for first PGA Tour event

The former PIZM golfer will participate in the John Deere Classic on Thursday.

(ABC 6 News) — Anders Larson, welcome to the Tour.

The 19-year-old former PIZM Wildcat will participate in the biggest golfing event of his young career on Thursday after qualifying for the John Deere Classic with a (-7) score on Monday.

Larson, an incoming sophomore at Tennessee Tech, looks to make his mark in the event a year removed from helping PIZM Boys Golf win its first-ever Class AA Championship in 2022.

The John Deere Classic begins at 3 PM on Thursday and runs through Sunday in Silvis, Illinois.