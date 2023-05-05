NIACC Softball to host Region XI-B Tournament on Friday

Trojans start tournament run against Northeast at 2 PM in Mason City.

(ABC 6 News) — Having home-field advantage is always a plus, especially for a tournament.

NIACC Trojans Softball will have the luxury of playing in its own yard as the team hosts the NJCAA Region XI-B Tournament starting Friday. The second-seeded Trojans will actually kick off the whole event as they play sixth-seeded Northeast at 2 PM.

The Trojans are guaranteed a minimum of two games and will play on Saturday win or lose. NIACC certainly has a decent chance of going the distance, thanks in large part to sophomore Laken Lienhard. The pitcher/shortstop leads the ICCAC with a stellar .507 batting average while fellow second-year player Sydney Toman leads the team with 16 home runs.