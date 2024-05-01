NIACC Softball starts Region XI-B tournament run on Friday

(ABC 6 News) — This weekend, playoff season begins for the NIACC Softball team as the Trojans will be in Boone for the NJCAA Division II Region XI-B Tournament.

The Trojans enter the tourney as the third seed and start against #6 Iowa Lakes, the winner facing either #7 Hawkeye or #2 DMACC.

NIACC won every game against Iowa Lakes this season and has the likes of sophomore standout Katy Olive leading the way. She has 26 home runs and 68 stolen bases, leading all of Division II in both stats.

Game time against Iowa Lakes is 4 PM this Friday in Boone.