NIACC hires Todd Alberts as new women’s soccer head coach

Alberts takes over for Gannon Harsma who is now the Trojans’ men’s soccer coach and director of soccer operations.

(ABC 6 News) — On Tuesday, the NIACC Trojans announced the hiring of Todd Alberts as their new women’s soccer head coach, replacing Gannon Harsma after one season. Harsma will be the head coach of the men’s soccer team as well as the director of soccer operations.

Alberts was previously the women’s head coach at Scott Community College in Bettendorf, Iowa from 2018 to 2022.

Ironically, Alberts at the Scott CC Eagles were routed by NIACC in last year’s Region XI D-II playoffs, losing 8-0 to the Trojans.

NIACC finished 7-8-2 last season, losing to Hawkeye CC in the Region XI D-II semifinals, 3-0. The Trojans’ seven wins tied the program’s single-season record for victories in a campaign.