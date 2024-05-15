NIACC Baseball players receive All-Region honors

Several Trojans players given end-of-season recognition.

(ABC 6 News) — Several NIACC baseball players were recognized on the ICCAC All-Region team this season… Eli Anderson, John Lyman and Alex Matchey all made Second Team while Ollie Yuhas led five Trojans including himself In being named as honorable mentions.

Anderson had a .336 batting average and led the team with 34 stolen bases. Lyman went 3-3 as a starting pitcher with a 4.88 ERA. Matchey hit .314 while driving in 26 runs.

ICCAC 2nd-Team All-Region

Eli Anderson

John Lyman

Alex Matchey

ICCAC Honorable Mention All-Region