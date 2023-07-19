NAHL to launch streaming platform for upcoming 2023-24 season

NAHLTV will carry Grizzlies, Bruins, Bulls and Toros games exclusively on its platform.

(ABC 6 News) — Junior hockey fans in Southeast Minnesota and North Iowa will have a new platform to watch their teams this coming season.

The NAHL announced Tuesday that it will launch its own streaming service, NAHLTV, this year which will broadcast all league games exclusively. The NAHL will also carry all NA3HL and PHL games on the platform as well, providing fans of the Rochester Grizzlies, Austin Bruins, North Iowa Bulls and Mason City Toros a one-stop platform for games.

The NAHL will also have other unique content on its streaming service including showcases and top prospect events as well as league drafts.

NAHLTV is set to launch in time for preseason events involving all three leagues.

Information on subscriptions and prices will not be available until August.