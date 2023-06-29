NAHL releases 2023-24 schedule, Bruins and Bulls included

(ABC 6 News) — The NAHL released its 2023-24 schedule which includes both the Austin Bruins and North Iowa Bulls.

After reaching the Robertson Cup Championship Game last season the Bruins look to rebound and make another run of things this coming fall while the Bulls look to get back in the playoffs.

The Bruins will have their first game of the year against the St. Cloud Norsemen on September 22 before hosting the Bulls the next day. Coincidentally, that is the Bulls’ season opener.

The league’s entire schedule can be found on the NAHL’s website.