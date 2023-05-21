Minnesota Warriors Rochester hosts first battle event for veterans

The Rochester team is part of the wider Minnesota Warriors hockey team that provides veterans with the chance to play the sport.

(ABC 6 News) — The Minnesota Warriors, a hockey group consisting of military veterans, had its Rochester team host its first adult hockey battle event on Saturday.

The Warriors played matches with both Century Panthers alum and the Rochester HockeyFinder.com team in a free event for the public with donations going to the Minnesota Warriors’ 501(c)3. Dustin Draeger has helped start hockey teams for military veterans for years and spoke on how Warriors hockey creates opportunities for veterans.

“I found that the teamwork in the locker room was very similar to the teamwork that we did over in the military,” Drager, an active Sergeant First Class in the National Guard, said. “We formed that brotherhood in the locker room. So, we started as Med City Warriors here in Rochester and we just did tournaments and then we teamed up with Minnesota Warriors throughout the state. Their whole — they’ve been around for at least 10 years I think. And they have 300 service members that they support for the same mission just to give them a brotherhood and get them back on the ice.”

For those interested in more information on the Warriors’ Rochester team, you can visit their Facebook page or check out the Warriors’ website.