Mason City’s Allison Brandt signs letter of intent with NIACC Women’s Soccer

(ABC 6 News) — Folks in Mason City will still be seeing plenty of Allison Brandt as she trades Riverhawk red and black for Trojan blue and yellow.

Brandt signed her letter of intent this week to play for NIACC Women’s Soccer following her junior campaign at Mason City High.

As a defender and forward for the Riverhawks she played in all 19 games last year as Mason City reached the Class 3A-3 Region Championship falling in a 1-0 defeat to Johnston, finishing with a 16-3 record.